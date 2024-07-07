Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,629 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $47,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 35.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $4,484,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,219,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,311,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $4,484,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,219,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,311,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,941,428. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

View Our Latest Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $56.38 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $68.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.