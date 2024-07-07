Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $45,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,842,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,107,000 after purchasing an additional 421,120 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fortis by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,263,000 after buying an additional 4,924,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fortis by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,223 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Fortis by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,080,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,583,000 after acquiring an additional 561,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,848,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,244,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $39.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

