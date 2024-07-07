Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,418,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,369 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total transaction of $1,721,580.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $200.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average of $174.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

