Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Entegris by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Entegris by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $146.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

