Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day moving average of $174.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

