First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Down 2.7%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $220.80 and last traded at $224.87. 1,031,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,504,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

