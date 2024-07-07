Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $67.45. 1,426,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,158,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $67,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

