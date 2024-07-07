Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 0.2%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $182.23 and last traded at $183.85. 932,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,421,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.