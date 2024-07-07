Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Price Down 1%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 4,974,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,708,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

