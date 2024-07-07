UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.12. 1,948,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,817,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -82.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $48,267,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $15,543,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UiPath by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,132,984 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 624,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

