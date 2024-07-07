Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 3.3%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 2,001,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,315,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Enovix Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

