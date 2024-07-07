Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 4.8%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. 11,931,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 39,278,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.56.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,766 shares of company stock valued at $271,961. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 2,683.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,773 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $438,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 51,814 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.