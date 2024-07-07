Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Down 1.7%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.53 and last traded at $59.65. Approximately 1,938,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,242,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 584,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,717,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

