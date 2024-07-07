Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 0.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.38. 211,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,766,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
