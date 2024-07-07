Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. 4,315,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 26,714,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tilray alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tilray by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.