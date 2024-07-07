Wayne Hubert Acquires 37,500 Shares of Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG) Stock

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) Director Wayne Hubert acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,875.00.

Wayne Hubert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revival Gold alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Wayne Hubert bought 3,000,000 shares of Revival Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Wayne Hubert acquired 3,000,000 shares of Revival Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$825,000.00.

Revival Gold Price Performance

Shares of RVG opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Revival Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.62.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold ( CVE:RVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.