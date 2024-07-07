iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.36

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 22990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,767,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,302,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,570 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

