Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Up 12.5%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 144,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 36,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Aurania Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Stock Up 16.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.