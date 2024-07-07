Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Up 12.5%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 144,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 36,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Aurania Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aurania Resources
Aurania Resources Stock Up 16.3 %
Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Aurania Resources Company Profile
Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aurania Resources
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.