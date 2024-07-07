Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.92

Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 20179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $538.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Movado Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

