T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.74

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.74 and last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 138049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,177,000 after buying an additional 1,032,895 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 198,224 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,410,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,629,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,946,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,040,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,458,000 after buying an additional 86,672 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

