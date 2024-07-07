Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Down 6.6%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.19 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.22). Approximately 249,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 346,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Power Metal Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1,737.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,126.99). Corporate insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

See Also

