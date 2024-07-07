Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Shares Up 14%

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) shares were up 14% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Approximately 858,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 383,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a PE ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.63.

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

