Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.60

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$22.60 and last traded at C$22.57, with a volume of 90691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.13.

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.82.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.5906363 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

