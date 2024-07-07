Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.09

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.09 and last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 82413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.45.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
