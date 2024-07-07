OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.54

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 829950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGC. Desjardins raised shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.3147257 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

