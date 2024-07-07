Michael G. Potter Sells 1,947 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $20,112.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.59. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $337.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 149,947 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

