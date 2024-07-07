Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 500 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.29 per share, for a total transaction of $21,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ BATRA opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $54.94.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. Research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
