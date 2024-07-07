Jean-Philippe Demers Sells 5,000 Shares of Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) Stock

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Philippe Demers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00.

Haivision Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

HAI stock opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$129.96 million, a PE ratio of 89.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.57. Haivision Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.17 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2628505 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Haivision Systems from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Haivision Systems from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

