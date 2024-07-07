Hector M. Ruiz Sells 10,937 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Stock

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,483.21. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Canoo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOEV opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Canoo Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOEV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $900,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.