Carl Dambkowski Sells 5,995 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of APGE stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.
Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apogee Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.