Carl Dambkowski Sells 5,995 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APGE stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

