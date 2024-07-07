Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in UFP Industries by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 369,687 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 334,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $107.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.66. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

