Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 888 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $48,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.7 %

MKL stock opened at $1,535.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,589.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,505.31. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

