Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,398 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $47,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $145.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.72.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

