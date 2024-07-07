Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Reliance worth $47,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,693,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Reliance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 324,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,190,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.25.

Reliance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $280.51 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total transaction of $1,471,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

