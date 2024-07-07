FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $49,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.4 %

FE stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.