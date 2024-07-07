Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 580,000 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,798,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $49,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Up 4.5 %

ACHR opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.