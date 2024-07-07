Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,342 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ameren worth $50,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

AEE opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

