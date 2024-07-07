Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,159 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Agree Realty worth $50,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 779,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,035,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 26.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,954,000 after buying an additional 151,711 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 42.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

