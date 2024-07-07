Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Hubbell worth $52,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $12,189,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,757,000 after buying an additional 69,191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 52,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $372.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.13 and its 200 day moving average is $373.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.