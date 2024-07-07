PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in TechTarget by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

TechTarget stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.07. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.31 million. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

