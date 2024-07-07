Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $695.44 and last traded at $693.65. 828,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,919,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $682.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.34.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $640.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.37. The company has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

