Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,056,000 after purchasing an additional 944,596 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 953.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,031 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after acquiring an additional 190,572 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

NVST opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

