Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,756,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,778,000 after purchasing an additional 151,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,690,000 after purchasing an additional 341,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,838,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.89.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock opened at $203.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.03 and its 200-day moving average is $187.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $208.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

