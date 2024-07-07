Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 33,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $911,900. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Belden’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

