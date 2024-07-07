State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $150,557,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 188,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 340,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 489,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCH opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.80%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

