State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MAN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.