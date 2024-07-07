State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,373,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,718,000 after buying an additional 44,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Synaptics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 437,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 144,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,255.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,520,000 after buying an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

