PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 163,650 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 677,057 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XENE opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

