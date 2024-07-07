Head-To-Head Analysis: Sow Good (SOWG) and Its Rivals

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sow Good and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 324 1315 1520 31 2.39

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Sow Good’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -62.94 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 1.68

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sow Good beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

