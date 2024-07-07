Contrasting SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP)

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Energem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 7.20% 20.57% 14.33% Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92%

Volatility & Risk

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energem has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SCI Engineered Materials and Energem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Energem shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Energem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Energem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $27.98 million 0.90 $2.19 million $0.48 11.50 Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 73.50

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Energem. SCI Engineered Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Energem on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries. The company's materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. It serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

